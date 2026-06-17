Chicago man charged in pair of burglaries on NW Side

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The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man, Cortez Washington, was charged in connection with two residential burglaries on the Northwest Side. Police said he unlawfully entered homes on West Waveland and West Warwick avenues during the early morning hours of June 3 and June 4. Washington was arrested Monday and faces felony burglary charges along with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with two residential burglaries that occurred on the city's Northwest Side earlier this month.

Chicago burglary charges

What we know:

Cortez Washington, 19, was arrested Monday in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue after investigators identified him as the suspect in two separate break-ins in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Washington is accused of unlawfully entering residences during the early morning hours of June 3 and June 4, according to Chicago police. The burglaries occurred in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue and the 6000 block of West Warwick Avenue.

Washington was charged with two felony counts of residential burglary. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Washington has been arrested in Chicago twice since July 2025, including on charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What's next:

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.