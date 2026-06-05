Chicago man charged in violent robbery near Wrigley Field
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a pair of violent robberies dating back to mid-April.
Chicago robbery charges
What we know:
Dennis Laird, 32, was arrested Thursday near 93rd Street and Stony Island Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to police.
Police said Laird robbed and beat up a 20-year-old man on April 22 in the 3500 block of North Clark Street, a block away from Wrigley Field. Less than a month later, on May 8, Laird allegedly participated in restraining and robbing a 30-year-old in the 400 block of North Clark Street in the River North neighborhood.
Laird was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery in a public place.
Rap sheet
Dig deeper:
Laird has been arrested four times in Chicago since 2014, including on charges of first-degree murder and resisting/obstructing peace officers.
What's next:
Laird has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.