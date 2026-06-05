Chicago man charged in violent robbery near Wrigley Field

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in connection with two violent robberies that occurred in Wrigleyville and River North earlier this year. Police say 32-year-old Dennis Laird beat and robbed one victim in April and helped restrain and rob another victim in May. He faces multiple felony charges and is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a pair of violent robberies dating back to mid-April.

Chicago robbery charges

What we know:

Dennis Laird, 32, was arrested Thursday near 93rd Street and Stony Island Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Police said Laird robbed and beat up a 20-year-old man on April 22 in the 3500 block of North Clark Street, a block away from Wrigley Field. Less than a month later, on May 8, Laird allegedly participated in restraining and robbing a 30-year-old in the 400 block of North Clark Street in the River North neighborhood.

Laird was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery in a public place.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Laird has been arrested four times in Chicago since 2014, including on charges of first-degree murder and resisting/obstructing peace officers.

What's next:

Laird has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.