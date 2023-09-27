Chicago man charged with attacking CTA worker in West Elsdon

A man was charged for allegedly battering a CTA worker Tuesday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Monte Murphy, 35, was accused of attacking a 55-year-old CTA employee around 8:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago police.

Murphy was arrested minutes later and charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee. His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.