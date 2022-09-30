Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting

article

A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood.

Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.

A 31-year-old woman was struck in the face and a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition.

Campbell was arrested Wednesday in Crest Hill, police said.

Campbell was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Campbell, of South Shore, is due in bond court Friday.