Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month.

Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Madge was arrested on Thursday in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Devonte Madge (CPD)

No additional information is available at this time.