Chicago man charged with striking woman with vehicle in Kane County

A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly hitting a woman with a car Monday in northwest suburban Burlington Township.

Cameron Dunmars, 24, was charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an injury accident, the Kane County sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, reckless conduct and trespass to a motor vehicle.

Dunmars was riding in a vehicle driven by a woman about 9:30 a.m. in the 47w500 block of Plank Road when the pair were involved in an argument, the sheriff’s office said. Dunmars allegedly struck the woman in the face, causing her to become disoriented.

After the woman pulled over, Dunmars allegedly got out of the car, pulled the woman out of the driver’s seat and got behind the wheel, the sheriff’s office said. Dunmars struck the woman with the car as he drove off.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness followed Dunmars and called authorities, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies stopped him at Route 20 and Coombs Road just outside of Elgin.

Dunmars, of Fernwood, is being held at the Kane County Jail on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court April 22.