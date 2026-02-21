2 teens charged in Chicago murders, carjacking spree, police say

The Brief Two teens were charged in two murders and multiple carjackings across Chicago this month. The victims ranged in age from 22 to 70, police said.



Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two people and multiple carjackings last week across Chicago.

What we know:

Marquese Hill, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy were both charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Marquese Hill (Chicago Police Department)

Police said the two were responsible for a Feb. 11 crime spree, which included the murders of two people and multiple carjackings.

A little before 4 a.m. that morning, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 700 block of W. Waveland Avenue on the North Side, police said.

Less than an hour later, the suspects allegedly killed a 45-year-old man in the 3700 block of S. Lake Park Avenue on the South Side. They also allegedly tried to take a car at gunpoint from a 70-year-old man in the 4200 block of S. Wentworth before another carjacking of a 38-year-old man in the 8600 block of S. Lafayette.

Hill was also charged in connection with a carjacking on Jan. 10 in the 7500 block of N. Claremont Avenue, police said.

The suspects were expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.