2 teens charged in Chicago murders, carjacking spree, police say
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two people and multiple carjackings last week across Chicago.
What we know:
Marquese Hill, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy were both charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Marquese Hill (Chicago Police Department)
Police said the two were responsible for a Feb. 11 crime spree, which included the murders of two people and multiple carjackings.
A little before 4 a.m. that morning, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 700 block of W. Waveland Avenue on the North Side, police said.
Less than an hour later, the suspects allegedly killed a 45-year-old man in the 3700 block of S. Lake Park Avenue on the South Side. They also allegedly tried to take a car at gunpoint from a 70-year-old man in the 4200 block of S. Wentworth before another carjacking of a 38-year-old man in the 8600 block of S. Lafayette.
Hill was also charged in connection with a carjacking on Jan. 10 in the 7500 block of N. Claremont Avenue, police said.
The suspects were expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.