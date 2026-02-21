Chicago police seek car that hit, injured teen, young girl on South Side

Police are looking for the car responsible for a hit-and-run crash on the South Side that left a teenager and a young girl injured on Friday.

What we know:

The hit-and-run crash happened around 7:42 a.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The car hit and seriously injured two pedestrians, a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. Police said the occupants of the car did not stop to help the victims or provide information about the crash to investigators.

The suspect car was described as a white/black 2010 Lincoln MKT displaying an Illinois license plate of "FS73498." The car may have damage to its front, hood, and/or windshield. It also has a sticker on the left side of the rear window, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect car is asked to contact CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com and use reference #JK-156072.