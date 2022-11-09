Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon in Evanston

article

A man from Chicago's North Side was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an incident in Evanston last week.

Evanston police say Taron Burton, 25, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a woman reported having a physical fight with a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.

The victim gave a description of the offender to the officers.

Another officer patrolling in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue saw Burton and he matched the reported description.

Police say Burton was initially uncooperative when an officer tried to detain him for the battery investigation. Burton was interviewed by officers and denied being involved in the battery call.

During the interview an officer saw a firearm in Burton’s waist band, on his right side. He was then arrested, and the firearm was recovered.

Police say Burton had a revoked FOID card and did not have a Concealed Carry License. The firearm officers found was a loaded Hi-Point CF 380. A loaded magazine was found on Burton as well.

The victim in the original battery did not identify Burton as the offender. There were no charges in connection with the battery.

Burton faces a felony charge for aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. He was held on a $5000D bond. His next court date is Nov. 9 at the Skokie Courthouse.