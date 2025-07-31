Chicago crime: Man critically injured in early morning South Side shooting, police say

The Brief A man was found shot in the neck around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East 90th Street. The 35-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made; Area Two detectives are investigating.



A man was found critically wounded with a gunshot to the neck early Thursday in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 2:09 a.m. in the 700 block of East 90th Street and found a 35-year-old man lying on the ground outside, according to Chicago police.

The man had been shot in the neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody as of 7 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.