Chicago man denied bond for alleged sex assault of Oak Brook hotel employee

A Chicago man is being held without bond after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Oak Brook hotel employee at gunpoint.

Julius Ramsey, a 37-year-old from West Garfield Park, was charged Friday with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

Just before noon Monday, Oak Brook police were called to the Hyatt House Hotel, 210 22nd St., for a report of a sexual assault in a vacant room, prosecutors said. After collecting DNA evidence and interviewing both parties, police concluded that Ramsey forced the woman into the room at gunpoint earlier that morning and assaulted her.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape the room and report the assault, prosecutors said. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

In addition to finding Ramsey’s DNA at the scene of the assault, police also found a gun in one of the rooms he was renting, prosecutors said.

Ramsey is due back in court Sept. 30, prosecutors said. He faces up to 90 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if convicted.