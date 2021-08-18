Chicago man fatally shot by Kroger gas station guard over 'loud music'

Reverend Al Sharpton is demanding justice for a Chicago man who was fatally shot in Tennessee.

Alvin Motley, Jr. was shot by a security guard at a Kroger gas station in Memphis on Aug 8.

According to police, the guard and Motley were arguing over the volume of the music from the car Motley was a passenger in before the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

His funeral services were held Wednesday at Freedom Baptist Church in Hillside where Sharpton gave the eulogy.

"Playing loud music is not a death sentence," Rev. Sharpton said. "And to have the excuse that we got into it because of loud music, is an absolute insult to our intelligence."

The guard has been identified as Gregory Livingston. He has been taken into police custody on second-degree murder charges.

Advertisement

Rev. Sharpton also wants Kroger to be held accountable, as cities are when a police officer is the shooter.