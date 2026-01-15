Chicago man gets 17 years for two violent carjackings on same night: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for his role in two violent gas station carjackings carried out hours apart in November 2022. Prosecutors said Edmund Singleton drove the suspects to both scenes, fled with them after the crimes and later led police on a chase before the group was arrested. Two co-defendants were also convicted or pleaded guilty and received prison sentences ranging from nine to 12 years.



A Chicago man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for his role in two violent carjackings at gas stations carried out on the same night in 2022, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Edmund Singleton, 35, and two co-defendants took part in both carjackings in November 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In the first incident, Singleton drove the group in a stolen vehicle to a gas station in the Roseland neighborhood. While Singleton remained in the car, the two other suspects carjacked an Infiniti Q50 from a driver who was pumping gas, prosecutors said.

One suspect allegedly pressed a gun into the victim’s back, leaving a bruise.

A few hours later, Singleton drove the men to another gas station in Bronzeville, where the two suspects attempted to steal a BMW from another driver pumping gas. The suspects were unable to operate the vehicle and fled back to Singleton’s car, which he drove away from the scene.

Police later spotted Singleton’s vehicle, prompting a chase that involved helicopters.

The suspects eventually abandoned the car and ran on foot while armed, running through residential backyards and discarding their guns before being arrested, prosecutors said.

Charges filed :

Singleton and Ramone Bradley, 27, were convicted last year by a federal jury of carjacking and firearms offenses.

Singleton was sentenced Jan. 8 to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors said he obstructed justice before trial by paying a co-defendant to write a false alibi affidavit.

Bradley was sentenced last year to nine years in prison.

A third defendant, Marquell Davis, 23, pleaded guilty before trial and was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after admitting his role in the carjackings.

What they're saying:

"Defendant’s crimes were serious, violent, and showed a complete disregard for human life," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elie Zenner and Simar Khera argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "Carjackings like those here not only leave the victims scarred and perhaps looking for new places to live, but they impact the sense of safety and security for all Chicagoans."