Chicago man on electronic monitoring back in custody after police find drugs, gun at his residence: police

A man on electric monitoring is back in custody after authorities allegedly recovered narcotics, money and a ghost gun at his residence this week.

Charles Douglas, 35, is a convicted felon who was placed on electronic monitoring in September after he posted bond following an arrest in July on charges of armed habitual criminal, manufacturing or delivering of heroin near a school or park and manufacturing or delivering of cocaine near a school or park.

On Nov. 14, Cook County Sheriff's Office Electronic Monitor Unit investigators conducted a compliance check at a residence in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, where Douglas was residing, authorities said.

Investigators searched his residence, and recovered nearly one kilogram of cocaine, 140 grams of heroin, 25 grams of Carfentanil, 119 grams of an opioid concoction known as "Grey Death" and 21 boxes of Dormin.

Additionally, investigators allegedly found various types of drug paraphernalia and substances commonly used as cutting agents to prepare drugs for sale on the street.

Carfentanil and "Grey Death" are considered to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl, investigators said.

Additionally, a .300 Blackout caliber AR-style weapon with no serial number, also known as a "ghost gun," along with 18 rounds of ammunition for the weapon and $11,858 in cash were also allegedly recovered.

He was returned to custody at the Cook County Jail Monday following the compliance check.

He appeared before a judge Wednesday, where a motion for violation of bail bond was entered and continued until Dec. 1.

Douglas has previous convictions for multiple gun and drug offenses.