Chicago man sentenced after 2021 shooting at children's amusement park

A former Chicago man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for shooting another man at a children’s indoor amusement park in west suburban Villa Park in 2021, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Meco Norris, 30, was found guilty Dec. 11 of three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm causing severe bodily injury, each a Class X felony. The verdict followed a four-day bench trial that concluded Nov. 24.

Norris appeared in bond court Nov. 15, 2021, where a judge set bail at $1 million. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since then, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Meco Norris, 30. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

The backstory:

Just before 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, Villa Park police responded to a report of shots fired at Safari Land amusement park.

Investigators said Norris and the victim were attending a birthday party at the park when Norris pulled out a handgun and shot the man three times. The victim was struck in the chest, right shoulder and right arm, prosecutors said.

Norris fled and hid the gun in a residential neighborhood behind the amusement park, authorities said. He was arrested the following day at his Chicago home.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since recovered from his injuries, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"On a Saturday night in November 2021, terror erupted at a crowded family friendly amusement park when Meco Norris pulled out his gun and shot a man three times in front of dozens of children and their parents," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In my thirty-eight years as a prosecutor, Mr. Norris’ actions are among the most egregious displays of disregard for public safety I have ever seen. With dozens of young children just feet away, I shudder to think of the potential loss of life Mr. Norris’ actions could have caused. We are all extremely grateful that Mr. Norris’ victim has since recovered from his injuries…"

What's next:

Norris was sentenced to eight years in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, for a total of 24 years.

He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, prosecutors said.