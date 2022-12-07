Chicago man sexually assaulted 16-year-old boy, sexually abused 14-year-old boy: police

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy and sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy on Chicago's Northwest Side.

On September 10, 2022, police say Bryon Ortega sexually assaulted the 16-year-old in the 3700 block of North Sacramento Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Ortega is also accused of sexually abusing the 14-year-old boy on November 19, 2022.

Bryon Ortega | Chicago Police Department

Ortega was arrested on Tuesday. He's been charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He also faces child pornography charges.

He is due in bond court on Thursday.