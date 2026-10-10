Chicago Marathon: Street closures, race route and everything you should know

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set to step off on Sunday morning, bringing 55,000 participants and thousands more spectators, as well as major street closures around the city.

Here is information on the race schedule, road closures, and other important items you should know.

Schedule of events

Below is the marathon’s schedule of events for Sunday, although times are subject to change.

5:30 a.m. – Grant Park opens to runners; start corrals open

7:20 a.m. – Men’s Professional Wheelchair race starts; Wave 1 start corral closes

7:21 a.m. – Women’s Professional Wheelchair race starts

7:23 a.m. – Handcycle race starts

7:30 a.m. – Men’s and Women’s Professional starts

7:32 a.m. – High Performance program starts

7:35 a.m. – Wave 1 starts

8 a.m. – Wave 2 starts

8:35 a.m. – Wave 3 starts

9:30 a.m. – Grant Park opens to spectators; 27th Mile Post-Race Party starts

4 p.m. – Party ends

Grant Park street closures

Several street closures were already in place in and around Grant Park before Sunday:

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Van Buren St. to Harrison St.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Columbus Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Ida B. Wells. Dr.

More street closures will go into effect early Sunday morning:

Michigan Ave. will be closed from Madison St. to Balbo Dr. and from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. starting at 4 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Columbus Dr. will be closed from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Roosevelt Rd. will be closed from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, including inner Lake Shore Drive from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue, and the expressways will remain open during the event.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set to step off on Sunday morning, bringing 55,000 participants and thousands more spectators, as well as major street closures around the city. (Bank of America Chicago Marathon)

There will also be other street closures along the actual racecourse, which extends as far north as Sheridan Road, as far west as Damen Avenue and as far south as 35th Street.

You can see the full racecourse here.

Marathon organizers also listed the anticipated street closures along the racecourse, starting around 6 a.m., and reopening as the final runners pass through.

Click here to see those anticipated street closures and openings.