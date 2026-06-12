Road to the Chicago Marathon: Help raise $10,000 for Lurie Children's

FOX 32 Cares is working to raise $10,000 for the Lurie Children's Marathon Team We'll follow FOX Chicago team member Sam Witt's marathon training journey Donations help provide world-class care and support for patients and families



FOX 32 Cares is partnering with the Lurie Children's Marathon Team to raise $10,000 in support of pediatric care.

What we know:

The campaign kicks off this June as runners begin training for the 2026 Chicago Marathon. We'll be following their journey every step of the way, including FOX 32 sales team member Sam Witt, as he prepares to complete 26.2 miles on October 11, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Along the way, we'll highlight the incredible work being done at Lurie Children's by sharing patient stories, speaking with doctors and asking runners a simple question: "Why do you run for Lurie Children's?"

What you can do:

Donations can be made through the campaign's fundraising page: https://events.luriechildrens.org/marathon-team/fox-chicago-

Every dollar we raise together helps provide Lurie Children's patients and their families with the world-class care, treatment and support they deserve.