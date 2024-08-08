Chicago mayor campaigns for Kamala Harris as presidential race heats up

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is actively campaigning for Kamala Harris in her presidential bid, headlining an event Thursday night in Detroit titled "Black Men for Harris."

This event is part of a series of campaign efforts by Johnson, who recently participated in the "Win with Black Men" online fundraising effort.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has announced that his campaign has agreed to three debate dates with Harris, all scheduled for September and hosted by different networks. As of now, only ABC has confirmed a debate on September 10.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort this afternoon, Trump criticized Harris on several issues, including crime, the economy, and her role in the Biden administration's handling of border issues.

"She’s trying to say she had nothing to do with the border; she had everything. She was appointed to head the border, and then they said border czar. Oh, she loved that name, she loved that name. But she never went there," Trump said.

Today's event marked Trump's first major appearance since the Democratic ticket was finalized. When asked why he hasn't been campaigning lately, Trump told reporters that he is waiting until after the Democratic National Convention, which is set to begin in Chicago on August 19.