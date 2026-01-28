Chicago mother claims unsafe conditions in apartment are harming her children's health

The Brief A mother of four in subsidized housing says unsafe conditions — including mold, drafts, holes, and poor ventilation — are harming her children’s health, especially her asthmatic daughter. She reports months of unresolved repair requests and says a promised internal transfer to a safer unit has not happened. Property managers declined comment and referred FOX Chicago to the Chicago Housing Authority, which has not yet responded.



A mother of four living in a subsidized housing apartment on the 4800 block of North Avers says unsafe conditions inside her unit are putting her children’s health at risk — and despite months of repair requests, she says little has changed.

What we know:

Nicole S. asked FOX Chicago not to use her full name for safety reasons, but she says it was important to tell her full story.

Nicole lives in the apartment with her four children, including a daughter who suffers from severe asthma.

She says the problems inside the unit are extensive.

According to Nicole, doors inside the apartment do not close properly, allowing cold air and drafts to enter. She also points to mold in the bathroom, which she says has triggered asthma attacks and allergic reactions in her daughter.

"The damage doesn’t stop there," Nicole said.

She showed FOX Chicago a trash bag covering a gaping hole above the apartment’s only shower, a temporary fix she says has been left in place. Nicole also showed us deteriorating walls and ceilings, with holes and loose material, along with what she says is a lack of proper bathroom ventilation.

Nicole provided FOX Chicago with emails dating back to July 2025, documenting a trail of repair requests and ongoing back-and-forth with maintenance staff. She says while some communication occurred, major issues inside the unit remain unresolved.

Nicole says she has also requested a transfer to a safer apartment, but because she does not have a housing voucher, that would require an internal transfer. She says that has not happened.

She says financially, she feels trapped and emotionally, the situation has taken a toll.

"I feel like a horrible mother," Nicole said, adding that she does not know where else she can go to keep her children safe.

What's next:

The management company overseeing the property told FOX Chicago it could not comment on the situation and directed the station to contact the Chicago Housing Authority.

FOX Chicago has reached out to CHA for comment and is awaiting a response.

Nicole says she hopes sharing her story will not only bring attention to her situation, but highlight the broader challenges faced by low-income families trying to access safe and suitable housing.