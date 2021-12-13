Chicago motorist pins person against building after red light runner causes crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a vehicle ran a red light, causing a crash, and pinned the person against a building on Chicago’s South Side.

Sometime in the afternoon, police say a vehicle ran a red light in the 7500 block of St. Lawrence Ave. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood and collided with another vehicle.

It is not known which vehicle — the red light runner or lawful driver — slammed into the building. However, the driver pinned a person who was waiting at a bus stop against the building. The pedestrian was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Vehicle slams into building on Chicago's South Side on Dec. 13, 2021.

"Please use caution," the Chicago Fire Department tweeted. "More cars than ever" running red lights.

No further details were immediately available.

