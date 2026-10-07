Chicago named the 'Best Big City' in the US for 10th straight year

The Brief Chicago was named the "Best Big City" in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for the 10th straight year. Chicago city leaders have named Oct. 10 as "Best Big City Day." The city is teaming up with local businesses to commemorate the occasion.



For the 10th consecutive year, Chicago has been named the "Best Big City" in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler in their annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Chicago named ‘Best Big City’ in the U.S.

By the numbers:

Nearly 800,000 readers submitted survey responses for this year's Readers' Choice Awards for Condé Nast Traveler. According to the travel site, Chicago has held the top spot since 2017 while drawing visitors with iconic architecture, vibrant neighborhoods, major events, cultural institutions, world-class food, genuine hospitality and ongoing growth.

In total, the city welcomed 56.8 million visitors this past year, generating a record $21.5 billion in visitor spending and supporting 135,360 local jobs across the region.

According to Choose Chicago, the city added more than 2,100 tourism-related jobs in 2025 and set annual records for leisure hotel room demand, hotel revenue, average daily rate, revenue per available room and hotel tax collections.

What they're saying:

Several local leaders took pride in the announcement, including Illinois Gov.JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"For 10 consecutive years, travelers have recognized what we know and love about Chicago—there is no other city like it," said Pritzker. "From our iconic skyline and beautiful lakefront to world-class restaurants and vibrant neighborhoods, Chicago offers experiences that keep visitors coming back."

"Chicago continues to stand out as a global urban destination because of the people and communities that bring our city to life," said Johnson. "This historic recognition reflects the creativity of our residents, the strength of our neighborhoods, and the excellence of the local institutions and businesses that welcome visitors from around the world."

Chicago's ‘Best Big City Day’

Local perspective:

The city of Chicago also declared that Saturday, Oct. 10, has been officially proclaimed "Best Big City Day." The city has prepared several events to mark the occasion, including a"Perfect 10" boat that visitors can catch at the Chicago Riverwalk set by House music pioneer DJ Lori Branch, a special celebration during Oct. 10's Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center, and much more.

The city is also collaborating with several local businesses to celebrate the award, such as specialty pre-packaged cheesecake flights at Eli's Cheesecake and a limited "Perfect 10" beer made by Goose Island Beer Company.

Other cities that made the list

Dig deeper:

Other cities that came just short of Chicago for "Best Big City" honors include San Francisco, Boston, and New York City, which all finished just behind the Windy City.

A fellow Midwest city just 90 minutes away also landed on the list at No. 5, Milwaukee. The city was credited for having a diverse location thanks to being on the shorts of Lake Michigan and thanks to its large number of award-winning restaurants.