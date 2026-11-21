article

The Brief Firefighters with the Chicago Police Department extinguished a fire that started around 10 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 21 in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue. No one was hurt in the blaze. The case of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department extinguished a fire that started around 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

No one hurt in fire

What we know:

According to a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, a fire started at a vacant building near 51st and South Hermitage Avenue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without further incident, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a vacant building in Chicago.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what started the fire.

The cause is currently under investigation.