Chicago firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant building on South Hermitage
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CHICAGO - Firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department extinguished a fire that started around 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue.
No one hurt in fire
What we know:
According to a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, a fire started at a vacant building near 51st and South Hermitage Avenue.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without further incident, and no one was hurt.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a vacant building in Chicago.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what started the fire.
The cause is currently under investigation.
The Source: This story is based on social media posts and an interview with a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.