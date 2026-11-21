We're in store for plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures today, but then a cold front comes in starting tomorrow, making for more seasonal conditions next week.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Saturday should see highs in the upper 60s and up to just above 70 degrees, per the National Weather Service.

That's still unusually warm for this time of year, when highs normally reach around 46 degrees.

Conditions should stay sunny and only partly cloudy. Southwest winds should reach between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday is expected to be a bit cooler, with highs between the mid-50s and the lower 60s, but it will be warmer early as a cold front comes in. There will also be a significant chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m.

Wind gusts should remain higher, reaching around 25 mph.

This will begin a string of colder weather that’s much more typical for this time of year with highs not getting out of the 40s for the next several days.