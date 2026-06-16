Chicago nightclub tests 23+ age policy at West Loop's Good Night John Boy

The Brief Good Night John Boy is testing a new 23+ entry policy at its West Loop location. The company says the change was not prompted by any single incident but is intended to attract a slightly older crowd. The trial will last three to six months, and the policy could expand to other cities if results are positive.



A popular West Loop nightclub is drawing attention online after implementing new age restrictions.

Good Night John Boy's new 23-and-older policy has sparked discussion among Chicagoans, with some praising the move and others questioning why 21 isn't old enough.

The backstory:

Good Night John Boy, located in the 900 block of W. Randolph St., began experimenting with the new age limit last weekend. The move is generating plenty of buzz online, with thousands of people weighing in on social media.

This summer marks three years since the retro-themed nightclub debuted in Chicago, but customers will soon notice a change at the door. Patrons must be 23+ to enter.

"I'm a little bit more of a traditionalist, so I think 21 has worked for a long time now. I'm OK with 21, I think that's just fine," said Jack Gavin, who works nearby.

"They're just a little rowdy for me, so that's why I sway on the side of bumping it up. I'm OK with it," said Giancarlo Vassallo, who works with Gavin.

"A lot of people look forward to the day they turn 21 because they can experience bar life. I'm honestly kind of wondering why they did it. Maybe some of the 21-year-olds didn't have the capacity or the maturity to be there," said Christina Walker, who is turning 21 in October.

What they're saying:

Michael Schwartz, the CEO of Forward Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Good Night John Boy, tells FOX Chicago the change wasn't driven by any one incident.

Rather, he says the nostalgia-themed club — inspired by his own childhood basement — is testing the 23-and-up policy to see whether it draws a slightly older crowd.

"There was a lot of feedback from people that we talked to and customers, that they are looking for a place that might be a little bit older," Schwartz said. "We thought this was a great middle ground to start with."

To see whether the policy sticks, Schwartz says they'll be watching the results over the next three to six months.

"We decided to do a test run at one facility. We chose Chicago as the market to make it 23 and older — a place that might be just slightly more mature. It's one of the markets we think that gives us the best sense on if this could be a great business strategy. Maybe it should be 25, maybe it should be 22, but we thought 23 was a great starting point to get some data."

What's next:

If the feedback is positive, Forward Hospitality Group may expand the policy to locations in other cities. Good Night John Boy currently operates in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, San Diego, Delray Beach, and St. Petersburg, with a seventh location on the way in Fort Lauderdale.

Schwartz says the company has previously offered incentives to customers 35 and older, allowing them to skip the line and avoid a cover charge.