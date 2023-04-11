Chicago officials break ground on mixed-income housing in Englewood

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined city officials and DL3 Realty on Tuesday to break ground on new mixed-income housing in the Englewood community.

The new development, located at 914 W. 63rd St., is part of Lightfoot's INVEST South/West initiative to improve the South and West sides of Chicago.

"The first phase we'll build 62 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Important, because this isn't about individuals, this is about families and making sure they have a seat at the table. Fifty-one of which will be affordable for households earning up to 60% of the area's median income," Lightfoot said.

The development will also have amenities that will include casual dining along with affordable and convenient transportation options.