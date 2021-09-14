Chicago ordinance that would allow city to sue gangs hits road bump

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's new ordinance to take gangs to court hit a snag on Tuesday.

The ordinance introduced would allow the city to sue gangs for the damage they inflict on Chicago neighborhoods and seize their assets.

33rd Ward Alderman Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez is against the policy and was able to move it to the Rules Committee.

The ACLU and critics are raising civil rights concerns over the proposed plan.

"For the people who are critics, what I'd like to do is ask them to walk the streets of places like West Garfield Park, Austin, Roseland, other neighborhoods, Englewood, across our city, where our people are afraid to come out of their homes," Lightfoot said.

The Victim's Justice Ordinance, if passed, would let judges impose fines as high as $10,000 for each offense.