Chicago pair killed in weekend crash in west suburb identified

A man and woman from Chicago were killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in west suburban North Aurora, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88, according to the Kane County coroner’s office.

Authorities identified the victims as Diego Nava Torres, 32, and Samantha Ortiz, 33, both of Chicago. Details about the crash have not yet been released.

The causes and manners of death remain under investigation.

Both victims were taken to the Kane County morgue for further examination, and toxicology samples were collected for analysis, the coroner said.

What's next:

The coroner’s office said it is continuing to work with Illinois State Police as the investigation continues.