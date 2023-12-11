Chicago Park District launches early lifeguard recruitment drive amid staffing concerns

The Chicago Park District is proactively addressing potential staffing shortages for the upcoming beach and pool season by launching an early recruitment drive for lifeguards.

Despite a successful reopening of all beaches and pools last summer, the lingering effects of the pandemic on recruitment have prompted the district to start the process earlier this year.

To encourage applicants, the park district is offering a $400 payment for individuals aged 16 and above who complete lifeguard certification classes. The aim is to ensure a robust lifeguard team and the smooth operation of all beaches and pools during the 2024 summer season.

"We want to make sure we're able to open all of our beaches and pools for the summer in 2024, so we started a few months earlier than we normally do," said Andrew Walsh, the Chicago Park District Director of beaches and pools.

Lifeguards will start in late May and early June after Chicago’s public schools let out for summer. Anyone can apply online at chicagoparkdistrict.com/lifeguards.