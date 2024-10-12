Chicago PD seeks driver in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist during street takeover

article

The Brief Chicago police are seeking a driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a motorcyclist last Sunday at South Laramie and Archer. The driver fled during a street takeover; the car’s partial plate begins with "AX." Police urge anyone with information to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit.



Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 51-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured last weekend.

The incident occurred at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the intersection of South Laramie and South Archer avenues, on the city's Southwest Side, during a street takeover.

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was struck by a gray or silver Hyundai Sonata and was seriously injured, police said. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and reportedly did not assist the injured motorcyclist.

The car had a partial license plate, reading "AX," and the driver was described as a 30-year-old man, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Laramie Avenue.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect's vehicle is urged to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.