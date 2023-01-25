Chicago police ask public's help finding person of interest in South Side car theft

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police are seeking to identify this individual in connection to a car theft in Fuller Park.

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted in connection to a car theft that happened earlier this month.

A car was stolen on Jan. 4 between 4-4:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue near Fuller Park.

Police are looking for the individual who was caught on video in the area wearing a red jacket and black hood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If you have any information about this incident, call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.