Chicago Police Department retirements soar amid increasing backlash

Police officers in Chicago are retiring at alarming rates, with many leaving due to anti-police backlash.

The department, which has roughly 13,000 sworn officers, has had nearly 400 officers retire so far this year. That is more than the total number of retirements in 2018.

Many officers say they are calling it quits due to increased stress in the wake of mass protests and anti-police sentiments, in addition to working 12-hour shifts and having days off canceled.

If retirement trends continue, the department is on track to have the highest retirement numbers in the city's history.

The department is actively recruiting.

