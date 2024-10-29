Chicago police help residents evacuate burning building in Brainerd
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers on patrol in Brainerd helped evacuate residents from a burning building Monday night after being alerted to the fire by a passerby.
The fire started around 9:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street.
Officers canvassed the area and discovered the blaze spreading at the rear of a building, police said. The officers entered the building, knocking on doors and warning residents to evacuate. All residents were able to safely exit the building, and no injuries were reported.
The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after and was able to extinguish the fire.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. Four people were displaced as a result of the fire.