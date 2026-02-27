Chicago police investigate wave of business burglaries across multiple neighborhoods

The Brief More than 30 business burglaries have been reported across Chicago since Jan. 12. Police say groups of four to seven people are breaking glass doors and windows to get inside. The incidents have happened in neighborhoods from Lake View to Brighton Park to the Loop.



Police are investigating a series of business burglaries that have hit neighborhoods all across the city since mid-January.

What we know:

The break-ins have been reported in neighborhoods including Lake View East, Lincoln Park, Brighton Park, Armour Square, Rogers Park, West Town, Logan Square, Uptown, Bridgeport, Edgewater, Jefferson Park, Portage Park, West Ridge and the Loop.

According to police, groups of four to seven people wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants forced their way into businesses by breaking glass front doors or windows with sledgehammers or pry bars.

Once inside, the suspects took money, cash registers, ATMs and merchandise before leaving in a vehicle.

The incidents began Jan. 12 and have continued through Feb. 26. Many happened between about 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

3500 block of North Broadway — Jan. 12 at 2:57 a.m. (Lake View East)

Two locations in the 2300 block of North Clark Street — Jan. 12 at 3 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

2600 block of West 39th Place — Jan. 12 at 3:22 a.m. (Brighton Park)

4500 block of South Archer Avenue — Jan. 12 at 3:29 a.m. (Brighton Park)

4400 block of South Western Avenue — Jan. 13 at 4:23 a.m. (Brighton Park)

3200 block of South Princeton Avenue — Jan. 13 at 4:41 a.m. (Armour Square)

6500 block of North Sheridan Road — Jan. 15 at 2:51 a.m. (Rogers Park)

1300 block of West Ohio Street — Jan. 24 at 3:38 a.m. (West Town)

2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue — Jan. 24 at 4:37 a.m. (Logan Square)

4100 block of North Broadway — Jan. 24 at 7:17 a.m. (Uptown)

3400 block of South Halsted Street — Jan. 27 at 5:07 a.m. (Bridgeport)

1400 block of West Fullerton Avenue — Jan. 29 between midnight and 3 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue — Jan. 29 at 3:11 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue — Feb. 1 at 2:45 a.m. (Edgewater)

2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue — Feb. 1 at 3:19 a.m. (Lake View East)

4600 block of South Troy Street — Feb. 1 at 4:22 a.m. (Brighton Park)

1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue — Feb. 5 at 3:56 a.m. (West Town)

2100 block of North Halsted Street — Feb. 5 at 4:16 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

600 block of North Dearborn Street — Feb. 5 at 4:30 a.m. (River North)

1500 block of West Chicago Avenue — Feb. 6 at 4:56 a.m. (West Town)

3500 block of South Archer Avenue — Feb. 8 at 2:32 a.m. (McKinley Park)

2600 block of West Lithuanian Plaza — Feb. 9 at 3:36 a.m. (Chicago Lawn)

3100 block of West Clark Street — Feb. 11 at 3:18 a.m. (Lake View East)

100 block of South Ashland Avenue — Feb. 12 at 2:26 a.m. (Near West Side)

1900 block of West Courtland Street — Feb. 12 at 3:58 a.m. (Bucktown)

4500 block of South Archer Avenue — Feb. 12 at 4:16 a.m. (Brighton Park)

5100 block of South Archer Avenue — Feb. 12 at 4:18 a.m. (Archer Heights)

5800 block of South Archer Avenue — Feb. 12 at 4:39 a.m. (Garfield Ridge)

5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue — Feb. 12 at 5 a.m. (Gage Park)

5400 block of North Northwest Highway — Feb. 20 at 3:40 a.m. (Jefferson Park)

5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue — Feb. 20 at 3:47 a.m. (Jefferson Park)

5800 block of West Montrose Avenue — Feb. 20 at 3:55 a.m. (Portage Park)

0-100 block of East Adams Street — Feb. 26 at 3:08 a.m. (Loop)

7400 block of North Western Avenue — Feb. 26 at 3:29 a.m. (West Ridge)

6500 block of North Sheridan Road — Feb. 26 at 3:42 a.m. (Rogers Park)

3500 block of North Clark Street — Feb. 26 at 3:57 a.m. (Lake View East)

2400 block of North Clark Street — Feb. 26 at 4:30 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-CWP-003E.