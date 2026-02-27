Expand / Collapse search

Chicago sees 36 hours without a reported shooting, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 27, 2026 9:01am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Chicago police say no shootings have been reported in the past 36 hours.
    • The most recent shooting happened Wednesday in the 6900 block of South Harper.
    • A 29-year-old man was wounded and listed in fair condition.

CHICAGO - Chicago has gone 36 hours without a reported shooting, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the last reported shooting happened on Wednesday at about 7:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Harper Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man was outside when a dark-colored truck drove past and someone inside fired multiple shots before speeding away.

The man was struck twice in the right arm. Fire Department crews treated him at the scene before taking him to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Since that incident, police said no other shootings have been reported citywide.

Featured

Mass shooting near Chicago gas station leaves 4 wounded
article

Mass shooting near Chicago gas station leaves 4 wounded

Four people were wounded in a shooting near a gas station Wednesday evening in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Just minutes before the Grand Crossing shooting, four people were wounded in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, no charges had been filed in either shooting.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoNews