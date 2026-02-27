Chicago sees 36 hours without a reported shooting, police say

The Brief Chicago police say no shootings have been reported in the past 36 hours. The most recent shooting happened Wednesday in the 6900 block of South Harper. A 29-year-old man was wounded and listed in fair condition.



Chicago has gone 36 hours without a reported shooting, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the last reported shooting happened on Wednesday at about 7:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Harper Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man was outside when a dark-colored truck drove past and someone inside fired multiple shots before speeding away.

The man was struck twice in the right arm. Fire Department crews treated him at the scene before taking him to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Since that incident, police said no other shootings have been reported citywide.

Just minutes before the Grand Crossing shooting, four people were wounded in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, no charges had been filed in either shooting.