Chicago police investigating 2 robberies within an hour of each other

Chicago police are investigating two robberies in East Pilsen, just one hour apart.

Golden Gai Sushi delayed their opening a year-and-a-half because of the pandemic. The restaurant just opened its doors on October 8 of this year and already they need a new one. That’s because a robber came in and caused $2,000 worth of damage Sunday morning.

"He used a screw driver to pry under the front door," said owner Don Paguntalan.

He says the thief got away with top shelf liquor.

"He stayed here for more than 30 minutes, he was shopping around," Paguntalan said.

The masked man was seen in surveillance video using the restaurant's tablet to riffle through the shelves.

"He stole all of our expensive liquors. He climbed over the office, stole our laundry bag and used it to load up the liquors and went out the back door," Paguntalan said.

Chicago Police say an hour later, the thief was back at it again, this time one block away in the 1200 block of W. 18th Street at approximately 5:30 a.m., where he broke into a restaurant through the front glass door and took property from within. The offender then fled in a silver in color vehicle southbound on Allport St.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

"I hope it’s the same person. I hope it’s not like a contagious thing that people are getting encouraged that no one is after them," said Paguntalan.