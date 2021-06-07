Chicago police investigating video of women dancing on squad car

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a video that allegedly shows three females dancing on top of a squad car.

The cellphone video, posted to YouTube, shows three females twerking on the hood and roof of a slow-moving Chicago Police Department SUV in front of a crowd of onlookers.

"The Chicago Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on social media showing several females riding on a marked squad car," Deputy Director Tom Ahern said in a statement.

Ahern said an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Police did not say where or when the incident in the video occurred.