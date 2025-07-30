Chicago police K9 receives lifesaving vest from national nonprofit

The Brief CPD K9 Sam will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest is from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The nonprofit has provided over 6,159 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s nationwide.



The Chicago Police Department is receiving a bullet and stab-proof vest donation for one of their K9 dogs, Sam.

What we know:

The vest is one of thousands given to K9's across the country by Vested Interest.

K9 Sam | CPD

Established in 2009, the nonprofit charity's mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related professions.

By the numbers:

To date, Vested Interest has provided over 6,159 potentially life-saving vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possibly through donations to their nonprofit.

What you can do:

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount, and a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. The vests themselves are worth $1,800 and come with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.