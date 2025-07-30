Chicago police K9 receives lifesaving vest from national nonprofit
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is receiving a bullet and stab-proof vest donation for one of their K9 dogs, Sam.
What we know:
The vest is one of thousands given to K9's across the country by Vested Interest.
K9 Sam | CPD
Established in 2009, the nonprofit charity's mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related professions.
By the numbers:
To date, Vested Interest has provided over 6,159 potentially life-saving vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possibly through donations to their nonprofit.
What you can do:
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount, and a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. The vests themselves are worth $1,800 and come with a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.