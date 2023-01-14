Chicago police looking for missing woman who may need medical attention

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who vanished on Friday.

Carolyn Love, 68, was last seen on West Rice near Mayfield in the Austin neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a grey coat and black pants when she left her residence.

Relatives said she was probably headed to West Chicago and North Orleans on the Near North side by CTA bus, but she has not returned.

Love is described as African American, with brown eyes, and a grey afro. She weighs 5'2", and 182 pounds.

She made need medical attention.