Chicago police: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.

Around 9:06 p.m., police say witnesses claim the victim was walking outside in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle drove by and an occupant inside fired a shot.

The 18-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.