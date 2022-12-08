Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle

A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.