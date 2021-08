A man shot someone in self-defense Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the man, 39, opened fire after another man started attacking him with a knife. The attack happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

The man who was shot, a 23-year-old, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

