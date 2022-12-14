Chicago police: Man shot at 20 times, struck twice

A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at about 20 times in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 2:24 p.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue when a red Jeep approached and two unknown offenders unleashed a hail of bullets.

The victim was struck by gunfire to each thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The gunmen fled westbound on Maypole after the shooting.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.