Chicago police: Man shot while standing outside in Englewood

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot Thursday on the city's South Side. Police say he was standing outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.



A 38-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night while standing outside in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South May Street.

Police said the man was standing outside when he heard a loud noise and then felt pain. He had been shot in the abdomen.

Chicago Fire Department crews treated him at the scene before taking him to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.