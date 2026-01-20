Chicago police: Man shot by woman he knew during argument

The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument Tuesday morning. Police say the man knew the shooter. He was hospitalized in good condition.



A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg by a woman he knew during an argument Tuesday morning on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Clyde Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the man was arguing with a woman he knew when she pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man was hit in the left thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about and what the relationship between the man and woman is.

What's next:

Police say Area One detectives are speaking with "an individual" and the investigation is ongoing.