Chicago police: Man, woman critically wounded in Chatham shooting

The Brief Two people were shot late Monday night in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives are investigating, with no arrests reported.



A woman and man were shot and critically injured late Monday night on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a report of people shot around 10:57 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two victims unresponsive: a 27-year-old woman and a man.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.