Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. celebrates 40th birthday 4 months after being shot

The partner of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French celebrated a milestone on Monday.

Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. enjoyed a night out with family and fellow officers to celebrate his 40th birthday.

"Feels unbelievable to be celebrating my 40th birthday with my Family, my family in blue and friends. God is Great!!" he posted on social media. "Thank you to all of you that made this possible! I’m so blessed!!!"

Yanez spent months recovering after he was shot in the eye, head and back during a traffic stop in West Englewood in August.

Just last week, Yanez attended the court hearing for the brothers accused in the shooting of himself and his partner, Officer French.

"I was most proud of my brother, and I know that he had a lot of strength. This was not easy for him to be here today," said Nicole Yanez Godinez. "Just thinking about Ella, and Blas being here and just thinking of that day — what they've been through and what they still have to go through. But I'm very proud of his strength."

Eric and Emonte Morgan are due back in court on March 3.