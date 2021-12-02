Hearing held for brothers accused of killing CPD Officer Ella French, wounding Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

A status hearing was held Thursday for the brothers accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

In the front row of the courtroom was Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

Yanez was shot five times back in August during a traffic stop gone wrong in West Englewood.

His partner, Officer Ella French, died.

Yanez was in court along with other members of law enforcement as a sign of solidarity.

The two bothers, Eric and Emonte Morgan, are charged in the shootings.

Officer Yanez's sister spoke on behalf of her brother.

"I was most proud of my brother, and I know that he had a lot of strength. This was not easy for him to be here today," said Nicole Yanez Godinez. "Just thinking about Ella and Blas being there and just thinking of that day — what they've been through and what they still have to go through."

Eric and Emonte Morgan are due back in court on March 3.