Chicago police officer shoots person in Bronzeville: authorities

A Chicago police officer shot and injured a person on the South Side on Sunday night.

Tactical officers conducted a traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue in Bronzeville, according to a statement by the Chicago Police Department.

As officers approached two male suspects, one fled into an alley, police said.

An officer shot the male in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officers arrested the males, including the injured offender, Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a tweet.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said in a tweet it’s investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call (312) 746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

A gun was reportedly recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

Area One detectives are investigating.