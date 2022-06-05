Chicago police officer shot on South Side during traffic stop, suspect also wounded

A Chicago police officer and male suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The officer was wounded about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue during a traffic stop, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a news conference.

According to police, three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked police vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop. The suspect pulled into a dead end, where he then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers, Brown said.

One of the officers was struck twice, in the arm and torso. The officers returned fire and the suspect was struck in the body, police said.

The officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, Brown said. The top cop said he spoke to the wounded officer and that doctors said the wounded officer would be ok.

The suspect was transported by paramedics in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

It is not yet known why the officers were pulling the suspect over.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. COPA says the officers involved would be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

Brown said there has been a 500% increase in officers shot at and shot this year in Chicago.

On Thursday, a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side, police said. The suspects weren’t wounded and were arrested at the scene.

A day earlier, another Chicago police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood while trying to stop a car in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, police said. Her partner jumped into the driver’s seat and drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.